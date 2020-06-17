Myrtle Beach area daycare temporarily closes after staff members test positive for COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A daycare in the Myrtle Beach area has temporarily closed its doors after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Sean O’Connor, principal at Risen Christ Christian Academy off North Kings Highway, said two child development teachers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to O’Connor, staff made the internal decision to temporarily close until Monday, June 22, at which time the 14-day quarantine period will have concluded.
The principal added that the child development center, which accepts children ages six weeks to five years, will undergo a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved cleaning for COVID-19 exposure prior to reopening.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.