McMaster releases statement on anniversary of Charleston church shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Wednesday marks five years since a self-avowed white supremacist gunned down eight black church members and their pastor at the Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston.
Gov. Henry McMaster released the following statement on the anniversary of the massacre:
“Five years ago, we lost nine beautiful souls at Mother Emanuel and our state was shaken by an unspeakable act of hatred and ignorance. But evil did not win the day. Love, compassion, strength, and faith – exemplified by the families of the Emanuel 9 – reigned supreme. We must not simply remember the lessons learned that day and in the days and weeks which followed. We must carry them with us each day, recognizing that although evil and tragedy exist, the unifying effects of grace and love abound and conquer all.”
Dylann Roof sat through nearly an hour of Bible study before he opened fire as the group prayed.
Roof spared one woman’s life so she could tell everyone he wanted to start a race war. He was sentenced to death and remains in federal prison.
