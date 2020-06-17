Lumberton police search for suspect wanted for shooting man several times

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who they said shot a man several times who was sitting in a car in Lumberton.
Officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to reports of shots fired in the area of MLK Drive and Page Street where they found two homes that were hit by bullets but didn’t find any shooting victims.
While officers were on the scene, they were alerted that a man had driven himself to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and he suffered several gunshot wounds.
The victim told officers that he was sitting his car along Page Street when he was shot.
Police said the victim is expected to be OK.
During the investigation, officers identified the shooter as 42-year-old Nicholes Leggett of Fairmont.
Warrants for first-degree attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Anyone with information on Leggett’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Yvette Pitts at 9110-671-3845.
