Horry County Schools announces Phase 1 for high school sports

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools announced that high school sports will be returning to the field this summer, starting with football.
The school district said student-athletes will return on June 22, beginning with Phase 1, which is conditioning for high school football teams.
The district said other fall sports will follow beginning on July 6.
HCS officials said the ultimate goal is to allow all athletes to take part in their sport during the fall 2020 season.
Requirements for all athletes to be eligible for participation:
- All athletes are required to have a completed PLANETHS account, a current physical dated after April 1, 2020, and a signed parent permission form.
- All athletes must also have a signed HCS Assumption of Risk Waiver for Athletics form. This form may be presented to the coach on June 22.
- Athletes must be on time and appropriately dressed for an active workout.
- Locker rooms will NOT BE available for use.
- Athletes must possess their own face mask or covering to be worn at all times except during athletic activity.
- Daily temperature and symptom screening will be conducted as athletes arrive on campus.
- Athletics must bring their own water bottle filled each day; labeled with their name.
- Athletes must be a great teammate on and off the field.
- Inform the Athletic Trainer and Coach if you have symptoms or exposure.
- Come to practice prepared.
- Understand your role.
- Practice appropriate sanitation.
- Wash hands and perform proper hygiene.
- Practice social distancing.
- Limit exposure as much as possible.
- Use hand sanitizer.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.