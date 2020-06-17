Horry County confirms 19 positive COVID-19 cases amongst staff

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Government has been notified of 19 positive COVID-19 cases among its staff, officials announced Wednesday.
According to a press release, 58 employees are currently working remotely or utilizing medical leave due to reports of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
A breakdown of cases by department can be found below:
County offices remain operational, but community members are encouraged to conduct business by phone, email, or other electronic means.
Residents should call first before visiting any office in person. Many departments will be working by appointment-only in an effort to limit the number of people within a given space.
Community members who must visit an office in person will be required to wear a face mask while inside the building. If they do not have a mask, one will be provided.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.