Four students awarded ‘Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship’

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The legacy of slain Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway is helping four local students further their education.
The 2020 recipients of the Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship are Cordell S. Davis of West Florence High School; Natalie G. Henson of Mayo High School; Omaria E. Hennigan of Lake City High School; and Sophie R. Roemhildt of Hartsville High School.
Florence Police Chief recognized the students during a small ceremony Wednesday morning. Each will receive $1,000 to go toward higher education expenses.
Davis plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in electrical engineering, while Hennegan intends to major in nursing at Florence Darlington Technical College.
Henson plans to attend Clemson University and major in graphic communications, marketing, and Spanish. Roemhildt is set to major in engineering at the University of South Carolina.
The scholarship was established in January 2019 to honor Carraway’s life. The fallen officer also had a passion for helping young people in Florence and Darlington communities advance in their lives.
Carraway was one of seven Florence County law enforcement officers shot in the line of duty during an ambush Oct. 3, 2018 in the Vintage Place neighborhood.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.