Former Georgetown County correctional officer arrested, accused of assaulting inmate

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown County correctional officer has been fired and arrested following an internal investigation into reports of misconduct, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown County Detention Center administration was alerted on June 11 by a fellow correctional officer that 25-year-old Taylor Hairston had “inappropriately and unjustifiably” assaulted an inmate during the course of his duties.
A preliminary internal investigation resulted in the termination of Hairston, an employee at the detention center since Oct. 1, 2018.
The incident was also turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office for an assessment of any criminal violations.
On Wednesday, Hairston was taken into custody by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and charged with third-degree assault and misconduct in office. He was taken to the jail, where he awaits a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.