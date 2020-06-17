FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog and cloudy skies before changes arrive Thursday

Our forecast today does not change too much. Cloud cover will still be thick with a few breaks in the clouds at times. However, we will not see full-blown sunshine just yet. That low pressure system continues to spin to our north, causing us to be under mostly cloudy skies with the light rain chances today. The best rain chances actually arrive in the Pee Dee this afternoon at 30%. Outside of that, most of us will see the light drizzle during the morning hours and a few light showers throughout the day.