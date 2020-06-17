FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog and cloudy skies before changes arrive Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s this morning.
As you step out the door this morning, look for cloudy skies, cool temperatures and even some patchy fog in many spots. With so much moisture on the ground and cooler temperatures, fog will be a common story for many.
Our forecast today does not change too much. Cloud cover will still be thick with a few breaks in the clouds at times. However, we will not see full-blown sunshine just yet. That low pressure system continues to spin to our north, causing us to be under mostly cloudy skies with the light rain chances today. The best rain chances actually arrive in the Pee Dee this afternoon at 30%. Outside of that, most of us will see the light drizzle during the morning hours and a few light showers throughout the day.
Our rain chances will not completely exit the picture but the mostly cloudy skies will. We should see sunshine become a common thing by Thursday and into the weekend. Highs will respond and climb into the lower 80s on Thursday. Unfortunately, we will still have those scattered shower and storm chances during the afternoon hours.
Those chances will linger into the end of the week and weekend as the heat and humidity begin to return to the forecast. Highs on Friday will reach the low-mid 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s inland. Look for partly cloudy skies through the weekend with a few showers and storms during the afternoon on Friday and Saturday. By Saturday and Sunday, the heat index will climb into mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.