FIRST ALERT: A few more showers before improvements arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our dreary, cool, and wet pattern will finally start to show some signs of improvement as we grow closer to the weekend.
While we are expecting more rain tomorrow, it won’t be a total washout. Off and on scattered showers and storms will take shape throughout tomorrow afternoon with a 40% chance of rain. With enough breaks in the rain and clouds, we even have the potential of squeezing out a few peaks of sunshine.
Our rain chances will hold steady at about 40% heading into our Saturday. We finally see some major improvements for Sunday and into the start of the next work week.
With decreasing rain chances will come increasing temperatures and sunshine. Highs will become much more summerlike as we head towards Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.
