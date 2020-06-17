FIRST ALERT: A few more showers before improvements arrive

FIRST ALERT: A few more showers before improvements arrive
Rain and warmer temperatures are on the way for Thursday. (Source: WMBF)
By Jessica Dobson | June 17, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 3:45 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our dreary, cool, and wet pattern will finally start to show some signs of improvement as we grow closer to the weekend.

While we are expecting more rain tomorrow, it won’t be a total washout. Off and on scattered showers and storms will take shape throughout tomorrow afternoon with a 40% chance of rain. With enough breaks in the rain and clouds, we even have the potential of squeezing out a few peaks of sunshine.

Rain and warmer temperatures are on the way for Thursday.
Rain and warmer temperatures are on the way for Thursday. (Source: WMBF)

Our rain chances will hold steady at about 40% heading into our Saturday. We finally see some major improvements for Sunday and into the start of the next work week.

Rain chances will gradually taper off through the weekend.
Rain chances will gradually taper off through the weekend. (Source: WMBF)

With decreasing rain chances will come increasing temperatures and sunshine. Highs will become much more summerlike as we head towards Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

A 40% chance of rain will last until our Saturday.
A 40% chance of rain will last until our Saturday. (Source: WMBF)

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.