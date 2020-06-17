‘Enjoy lunch on us’: Blue Knight members pay for HCPD officers’ lunch

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Horry County police officers got a nice surprise at lunch on Wednesday.
Some members of the HCPD Criminal Investigations Division were having lunch at Ichiban in Conway when they went to go pay for it but didn’t have to.
It turns out that two members of the Blue Knights had already picked up the tab. The Blue Knights is a motorcycle club that is made up of current and retired law enforcement officers.
The Blue Knights left a note that said, “Thank you for everything you do officers. Enjoy lunch on us. Be safe.”
“To these generous community members, your messages and actions are so appreciated,” the Horry County Police Department posted on its Facebook page.
