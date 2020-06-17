Dillon County holding public hearing on removal of administrator

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon County Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday on the recent firing of the county’s administrator.
Leaders voted to remove Tony Clyburn from his position May 27 after the council’s accusations were laid out against the administrator.
The council accused Clyburn of living outside the county, arriving late to work before leaving early and giving unauthorized raises.
Four of the seven council members voted to fire him last month.
Clyburn denied the reasons for his firing and said he was renting a home in Dillon. He also said the vote against him was politically motivated.
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Dillon County Judicial Center at 1033 Old Latta Highway in Dillon. Officials add social distancing will be required for those who choose to attend.
