Developer outlines possible plans for former Possum Trot Golf Course

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Golf greens could be replaced by houses at the former Possum Trot Golf Course.
During a North Myrtle Beach City Council workshop on Wednesday afternoon, a developer presented plans for a proposed residential development at the now-closed golf course.
After more than 50 years, the Possum Trot Golf Course closed on Oct. 31, 2019, after the property owner decided to not renew the lease on the course.
Graham Hawkins, the director of land planning and entitlement for the Pulte Group, outlined plans for the property would possibly be a Dell Webb community for active adults who are 55 years and older.
He provided an overview of what the Pulte Group envisions for the land:
- About 2.7 single-family homes per acre, a density generally lower than surrounding neighborhoods.
- Single-family homes only and no commercial.
- Many of the homes would back up to multiple interconnected stormwater ponds.
- The developer proposes to design on-site stormwater control infrastructure to a 100-year storm event as opposed to a 25-year storm event required by the City. Collected stormwater would move to the Intracoastal Waterway.
- A proposed 50-foot buffer would surround the new residential development, providing privacy to existing adjacent homes. The buffer could be in the form of trees or a berm, depending on what adjacent property owners in different sections prefer.
- About 8 acres of private, resort-style amenities would be available for the enjoyment of the residents of the new community.
- A public spine road would run through the property, providing improved access for residents of the new residential development and those adjacent to it.
The developer would also have to make improvements to the intersection of Possum Trot Road and Highway 17.
The land is also located outside of city limits so it must be annexed into North Myrtle Beach in order for residents to receive water and sewer service.
People in the community who spoke out during the workshop said that they are concerned about traffic issues with bringing another housing development to the area. North Myrtle Beach councilmembers agreed with their concerns.
The developer has not made a formal submission to the city on the proposed residential development. If a formal plan is submitted, it must go through a number of departments and public hearings before the city council can vote on it.
