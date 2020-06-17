City of Florence temporarily suspends yard waste collection

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Florence is temporarily suspending yard waste collection beginning Wednesday.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the city will not collect yard waste through at least Friday.
“City staff understands the inconvenience to customers and apologizes for the interruption to service. Garbage and recycling collection remains on regular schedule,” the post stated.
City officials anticipate yard waste collection will resume on Monday, June 26.
If you have questions regarding curbside sanitation collection, contact the Public Works Department at (843) 665-3236.
