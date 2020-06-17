Authorities: Two dead, one seriously injured in shooting at Dillon County mobile home park

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are dead and another was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday morning at the Pine Village Mobile Home Park in Dillon County, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Pine Village for shots fired just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time, and a suspect has not been named. The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.
The Dillon County coroner has ordered autopsies on the two victims.
