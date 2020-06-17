Albany summer camp teaches teens how to become young men, prosper in life

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of Albany kids are keeping their hands in positive activities all summer long, teaching them how to become men.
In midst of all the violence in Southwest Georgia, six boys in Albany are spending everyday this summer learning skilled labor in a camp called “The X for Boys.”
“They are learning things, such as construction work, general contracting, auto repair, also cooking, they are also learning how to garden, farming, those things,” King Randall, the kids’ mentor, said.
The camp is developing young boys between the ages of 14-17 into men over the next couple of weeks, and Randall said that is the goal.
“I feel like if I teach them before something happens to them, that way they can go out and do something with themselves instead of doing nothing,” said Randall.
And the man behind the summer camp is only 20-years-old himself.
Randall is teaching the boys about their culture, how to work on cars and how to become business men by working on skilled labor they will be able to use in their every day lives.
“I thank him. You know, it is a good experience because not everybody is going to teach us this and the way this generation is looking right now, we need it,” said student Darnell Howard.
17-year-old Howard said he is looking forward to learning and growing from his peers at the camp.
“Knowledge and not having to ask my parents for anything,” said Howard.
The X for Boys is summer boot camp that aims to break the misguided traits of manhood an introduce them to positive role models in the community.
“This is my way of fighting injustice, I definitely feel like if we show them love and care before something happens to them, we don’t have to worry about anything happening to them,” said Randall.
An army of good young men are in the making, thanks to this mentor who decided to step up and give back.
“Get out and teach somebody you know, get out and show somebody something. So let’s fight for our children while they are alive and not dead,” said Randall.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.