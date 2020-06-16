Sumter Police in search of missing 22-year-old mother

Sumter Police in search of missing 22-year-old mother
Laniya Singleton, 22, was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sumter Police. (Source: Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 16, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT - Updated June 16 at 1:00 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for 22-year-old Laniya Singleton.

According to authorities, Singleton was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday when she left her children with her mom. Family members told police it is unusual for her to leave like that.

Singleton is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She drives a 2004 Honda Accord with SC license tag NIZ 524.

According to Sumter Police, Laniya Singleton drives a 2004 Honda Accord with SC tag number NIZ 524.
According to Sumter Police, Laniya Singleton drives a 2004 Honda Accord with SC tag number NIZ 524. (Source: Sumter Police Department)

If you see Singleton or might know where she is, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.