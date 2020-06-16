Sheriff’s office: Marlboro County deputy hurt in crash after other driver failed to stop at intersection

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marlboro County deputy is recovering at the hospital after being involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle T-boned the deputy at the intersection of Marlboro Street and First Avenue near the Shady Rest community of Bennettsville.
Murphy added that the deputy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to fully recover. He also said that the other driver is healthy as well.
“We’re extremely thankful and blessed that both drivers are healthy. We can replace vehicles but we can’t replace human beings so we’re good,” Murphy said.
It’s unclear if the other driver will be cited in the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
