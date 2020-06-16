S.C. Fraternal Order of Police explains importance of Trump’s executive order on police reform

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order on police reform Tuesday afternoon.
The executive order enacts lots of resources for law enforcement officers. One example of that is more funding for departments that do a good job with de-escalation and use of force training. He also announced plans to reduce the use of chokeholds unless the officer’s life is in danger.
KC Canterbury, the vice president of the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police, said the executive order’s emphasis on providing funding to police is positive.
“Funding is always the toughest part to getting more people on the streets and to enhance their training,” Canterbury said. “They’re being trained every day, but I don’t know of any department in this nation that’s going to turn down extra help to be able to enhance that training.”
Canterbury said more funding is critical in a time like now, where many have called to have police defunded.
He said many police departments in South Carolina and nationwide are short on funding, meaning it doesn’t make sense to defund departments that are already underfunded.
The executive order also encourages police departments to use mental health professionals when dealing with issues of drug addiction, homelessness or mental illness.
Canterbury says encouraging police departments to do that will only do so much.
“It’s going to come down to funding,” Canterbury said. “Some of these departments aren’t going to be able to fund some of these things just out of their pockets.”
Another aspect of the executive order is to establish a database that helps to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints.
