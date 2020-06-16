Ruiz Foods expands production in Florence County, adding 200 new jobs

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly 200 new full-time jobs are coming to Florence County after Ruiz Foods Florence announced the opening of an additional production line Tuesday morning.
According to a press release, the production line is designed to manufacture a variety of El Monterey products to include taquitos, quesadillas, and empanadas.
“When we announced our expansion in 2017, we made the commitment to the community of Florence that we would double our production capacity in the next seven years,” said Pete Mayadag, director of operations for Ruiz Foods Florence. “This opening of a new production line supports that 2017 commitment."
Interested applicants should send resumes to FlorenceJobs@RuizFoods.com.
