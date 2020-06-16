New Horry County budget takes $73 million hit due to hospitality fee fight, COVID-19 pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council approved of the budget for the fiscal year 2021, but it’s much less than the year prior.
The budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2020 is $459.4 million, which is $73.3 million dollars less than the FY2020 budget.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner explained that the reduction has to do with the hospitality fee litigation and the financial impact of the coronavirus.
“It’s just one thing after another, we will get by, we’ve got a good budget in place. We’ve got everything we need and also have set in place that if we do get some extra money, we can go ahead and push that through and make some corrections to what we’re dealing with,” Gardner said.
Horry County has been caught up in a bitter battle with Myrtle Beach and other municipalities over who has the right to collect hospitality fees. Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March 2019 against the county, saying that it illegally collected millions of dollars in fees.
Since that lawsuit was filed, Horry County has not been able to collect the hospitality fee from municipalities.
