Man accused of sexually assaulting missing teen in Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after police said he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old who had been reported missing.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 54-year-old Harvey Green was booked Monday on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of less than one gram of a cocaine base, and simple possession of marijuana.
According to arrest warrants, officers responded to the Blake Motel, located at 209 N. Ocean Blvd., on Monday in reference to a missing juvenile.
The victim told police the suspect sexually assaulted her while she was ‘mentally incapacitated,” the warrants state.
According to police, Green admitted to the crime. He told law enforcement that he and the minor were “just drinking and smoking weed,” the warrants state.
Officers said they saw multiple bottles of beer and a loaded pipe with marijuana inside. The juvenile alleged the suspect gave her the beer and marijuana.
According to the warrants, police also found a small bag with a white rock-like substance under the couch. Police said it field tested positive for cocaine.
