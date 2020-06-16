46 Loris nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19; most in S.C. in past 30 days

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – New numbers released on Tuesday show a Loris nursing home has the most confirmed cases in residents within the past 30 days.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control has two lists that contain information on confirmed cases at nursing home and extended care facilities. One tracks the overall cases numbers and the second tracks case numbers within the past 30 days.
The 30-day list shows that the Loris Rehab and Nursing Center located on Stevens Street has 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents and seven residents have died from the virus in the past month. It also shows that 20 staff members have also tested positive for coronavirus in the past 30 days.
Overall, there have been 55 cases in residents, 24 in staff and 11 resident deaths, since the agency started tracking coronavirus cases at nursing homes and extended care facilities.
Carlyle Senior Care of Florence, located on West Clark Road, has also had dozens of confirmed cases since DHEC started tracking.
The overall list shows that 65 residents in the facility have tested positive, while 14 staff members have contracted the virus and nine residents have died from coronavirus.
But there seems to be slow of the spread at Carlyle Senior Care of Florence. The 30-day list shows there have been three confirmed cases in residents and just one staff member has tested positive. There have been zero deaths in the past 30 days.
