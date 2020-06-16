Local baseball, softball players to compete in ‘Seniors Last Swing’ series at Pelicans ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced Tuesday a high school baseball and softball series featuring local seniors.
The ‘Seniors Last Swing’ series, presented by WMBF News and Gator 107.9, features 60 baseball players and 25 softball players from 12 schools across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
It will be held from June 23 through June 25.
The 2020 graduates will be honored each night during a special pre-game presentation similar to traditional ‘Senior Night’ ceremonies, a press release from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans stated.
“While nothing can replace or make‐up for missing their senior baseball or softball season, we are honored to provide the chance for our Grand Strand seniors to take the field,” said Pelicans President and General Manager Ryan Moore.
The baseball teams will be divided as follows for the series, with June 23 featuring a match‐up between Teams 1 and 2, and June 24 featuring Teams 3 and 4:
- Team 1: Aynor, Loris, and Socastee
- Team 2: Carolina Forest and West Brunswick
- Team 3: Myrtle Beach, St. James, and Waccamaw
- Team 4: Conway, Georgetown, Green Sea Floyds, and North Myrtle Beach
The softball teams, to compete on June 25, will be divided as follows:
- Team 1: Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, Socastee, and St. James
- Team 2: Conway, Georgetown, Loris, North Myrtle Beach, and Waccamaw
Seating for the series is general admission, and precautions will be taken by the Pelicans staff to block off seats to allow for appropriate social distancing, the release stated.
Advanced tickets are only available online, and attendees are strongly encouraged to buy in advance due to the limited amount of seating available.
Tickets will be available on‐ site at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office each night of the series beginning at 5:00 p.m. However, box office personnel will text tickets to a customer’s mobile device rather than distribute a printed ticket, officials said.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The series will also be streamed on WMBFNews.com.
