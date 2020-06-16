Horry County Welcome Back Committee expected to launch website Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Welcome Back Committee plans to present its website to county council before sharing it with the public.
The website is described as a “one-stop-shop” for everything residents and visitors need to know about COVID-19 and getting the greater Grand Strand moving forward.
The Horry County Welcome Back Committee is presenting the website, Greatergrandstrandisopen.com, to the county council during Tuesday’s meeting starting at 6 p.m. for the final steps before an expected launch Wednesday.
Some of the content users can expect to see on the website includes information about the novel coronavirus from national health organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Orton Bellamy, chairman of the committee and an Horry County councilman, said this is a way for business owners, locals, and tourists to know what’s happening in the area and the resources at hand for them all in one location.
“If you want to access information from the CDC, you also have the South Carolina initiatives, the governor’s office and also the local guidance. You have state-level guidance and local guidance from the chamber of commerce or city government. Therefore, instead of going to four or five different websites you just click on that one website and have links," Bellamy said.
Also on the website are pledge options for business owners, but others can register for it too. This pledge is giving comfort to people heading out to eat, visiting a shop, or the beach.
Business owners who take the pledge receive a sticker to show customers they are following all COVID-19 recommendations from the state. The idea came from a similar initiative among businesses in Greenville.
For those who decide to take the pledge, it’s a commitment to show they’ll do their part to protect those around them, including following guidelines for practicing social distancing.
“The pledge will just be a level of reassurance that the business are having these practices in place and they are applying the information," Bellamy said. "Application is very important and that the application is in where you have the information and you apply it and then you maintain the standard.”
Bellamy said they’ll work with the businesses as ambassadors through the process.
