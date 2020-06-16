‘Greater Grand Strand Is Open’ website launches Wednesday for businesses, visitors, residents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council is officially letting the world know the “Greater Grand Strand is Open” for business.
After listening to recommendations from The Horry County Welcome Back Committee, councilmembers unanimously voted in favor of launching the new website, greatergrandstrandisopen.com, to help businesses stay ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the purpose of the site is to encourage all Horry County businesses, visitors and the community to commit to the “Greater Grand Strand is Open promise," to protect the health, safety and well-being of everyone across the area.
After launching the website, visitors will immediately see the new Grand Strand logo and a well-known celebrity, Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White, a native of North Myrtle Beach.
“People will see Vanna White has taken the promise and she’s encouraging others to do it,” said Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Karen Riordan. “They will see that she’s taken the oath.”
The website has three separate portals for businesses, tourists and residents, to receive educational information about how to play their part with stopping the spread, including best safety practices for business owners and guidance for tourists on how to visit the area responsibly.
Afterward, people will commit to the promise on the website and receive a sticker, showing they’re committed to “walking the safety talk.”
“They’ll be showing this sticker saying I did take this promise," Riordan said.
Riordan said for locals, the promise isn’t just about practicing safety guidelines, but putting their full support behind businesses.
“Supporting our local businesses since they’ve been struggling so bad during the pandemic,” Riordan said.
In light of Horry County being a hot spot area for businesses, county leaders feel this website can help companies get back on top by showing their sticker of commitment to safety, which could attract more people to the Grand Strand.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said in the end, it’s up to everyone to make the safest decisions possible, to keep all businesses and Horry County up and running.
“There’s always a concern," said Gardner. “But we [all] need to be vigilant, do common sense stuff. But you also have to assume your own responsibility [during this pandemic], so if you go into a place you don’t feel comfortable with, there are other places you can go to.”
Gardner and Riordan said they hope all businesses will commit to the pledge because it ensures everyone is on the same page of making the Grand Strand a bit safer for all.
“This is about the future livelihood of their own businesses,” Riordan said. “We’ve already seen some businesses that were open and had to close down again because cases of COVID-19 in their workforce. Obviously, we want to do everything we can to help them prevent that and following these guidelines, making this promise is one way to do that.”
“I do like this pledge, it makes me feel safer,” Gardner said.
The full website will be launched for the public on Wednesday and will include videos from the mayors of Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach.
Riordan said the website will be very fluid and include updates about businesses closing down.
