Grand Strand hospitals reveal number of current COVID-19 patients as statewide numbers climb

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of patients being treated for coronavirus at Grand Strand hospitals remains low, as numbers in Horry County and across the state continue to climb.
On Tuesday, DHEC announced that there were 595 new cases statewide, including 86 in Horry County.
RELATED COVERAGE | DHEC announces 5 new COVID-19 deaths; Horry County registers 86 new cases
WMBF News reached out to hospitals to get updated numbers on the patients that are currently being treated for the virus.
Conway Medical Center said that as of Monday it has six confirmed patients who are hospitalized, and it has had a total of 37 confirmed cases since it started.
The hospital added that nine of its patients have died from the coronavirus.
“Our leadership team continues to assess the situation daily to determine what, if any, changes need to be made,” CMC said in an email to WMBF News. “We are still screening employees and anyone who enters the hospital or any of our outpatient locations.”
The hospital added that there is a universal masking policy in place and everyone at the main hospital and the outpatient locations must wear a mask at all times.
Tidelands Health said that as of Tuesday there are four patients at the Tidelands Waccamaw and Georgetown locations. The healthcare system said there have been 28 hospitalizations at both hospitals since the pandemic started.
Tidelands Health said that there have been five coronavirus-related deaths in their hospital system.
WMBF News has reached out to Grand Strand Health to get information on current coronavirus cases but we have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.