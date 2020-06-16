FIRST ALERT: Another cool, cloudy and rainy day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers continue to work through our area as the cut off low pumps in plenty of moisture across the Carolinas with cloudy skies and cool temperatures.
An area of low pressure will continue to keep those showers and storms around for today. At the same time, unseasonably cool weather will continue for the forecast with highs struggling to climb today. Look for highs this afternoon in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Rain chances will be scattered this morning around 40% before increasing this afternoon. That area of low pressure will bring breezy winds and the chance for some widespread storms as well for those afternoon and evening hours. Future radar likes the idea of those storms ramping up around 2-6 PM.
That area of low pressure will begin to lose it’s grip ever so slowly starting Wednesday. The result will be a lowering of rain chances, a few peaks of sunshine and temperatures slowly warming into the upper 70s. Rain chances will remain at 40% through the end of the work week with the best chances during the afternoon hours. We should see full-blown partly cloudy skies by Thursday with sunshine becoming common for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
The upcoming weekend will feature a return to more typical June weather with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 80s, plenty of humidity, and just one or two afternoon storms in a few spots.
