FIRST ALERT: Another cool, cloudy and rainy day ahead

Another cool, cloudy and rainy day ahead
By Andrew Dockery | June 16, 2020 at 3:45 AM EDT - Updated June 16 at 5:42 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers continue to work through our area as the cut off low pumps in plenty of moisture across the Carolinas with cloudy skies and cool temperatures.

A cut off low pressure system continues to put a gloomy forecast over top of us.
An area of low pressure will continue to keep those showers and storms around for today. At the same time, unseasonably cool weather will continue for the forecast with highs struggling to climb today. Look for highs this afternoon in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Highs will struggle again today as they only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Rain chances will be scattered this morning around 40% before increasing this afternoon. That area of low pressure will bring breezy winds and the chance for some widespread storms as well for those afternoon and evening hours. Future radar likes the idea of those storms ramping up around 2-6 PM.

The best chance of rain for today is this afternoon and into the evening hours.
That area of low pressure will begin to lose it’s grip ever so slowly starting Wednesday. The result will be a lowering of rain chances, a few peaks of sunshine and temperatures slowly warming into the upper 70s. Rain chances will remain at 40% through the end of the work week with the best chances during the afternoon hours. We should see full-blown partly cloudy skies by Thursday with sunshine becoming common for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The highs will climb through the week despite the cooler temperatures around today.
The upcoming weekend will feature a return to more typical June weather with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 80s, plenty of humidity, and just one or two afternoon storms in a few spots.

