FIRST ALERT: Afternoon rain chances continue, warmer weather arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our break from the heat comes to an end as the forecast takes a more summer-like feel.
Overcast skies and occasional showers will linger overnight, slowly coming to an end Wednesday morning. In fact, rain chances look much lower through Wednesday with a few more breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.
More sun and more heat for the remainder of the week. Temperatures hit 83° Thuesday, approaching 90° into the weekend! Not seeing any washouts this week but afternoon and evening storms will be around, especially Thursday through Saturday.
The driest day this week will likely be Sunday with partly cloudy skies. With the sunnier skies, temperatures will continue to climb. With plenty of mugginess to go around, the heat index will climb into the upper 90s Sunday afternoon.
