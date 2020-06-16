Dive team removes submerged truck from retaining pond in North Myrtle Beach

Dive team removes submerged truck from retaining pond in North Myrtle Beach
A submerged truck was removed from a retaining pond in North Myrtle Beach on Monday night. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | June 16, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT - Updated June 16 at 9:46 AM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A dive team was called to a retaining pond in North Myrtle Beach for a water rescue, according to first responders.

Officials with Horry County Fire Rescue stated the team went to the pond on Cashmere Lane at 7:23 p.m. after a truck became submerged in approximately eight feet of water.

HCFR divers were able to help clear the vehicle and assure it was towed from the water successfully, a Facebook post stated.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to HCFR.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.