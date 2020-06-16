Dive team removes submerged truck from retaining pond in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A dive team was called to a retaining pond in North Myrtle Beach for a water rescue, according to first responders.
Officials with Horry County Fire Rescue stated the team went to the pond on Cashmere Lane at 7:23 p.m. after a truck became submerged in approximately eight feet of water.
HCFR divers were able to help clear the vehicle and assure it was towed from the water successfully, a Facebook post stated.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to HCFR.
