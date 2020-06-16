DHEC announces 5 new COVID-19 deaths; Horry County registers 86 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 595 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and five additional deaths.
Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Colleton (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred middle-aged individuals from Dillon (1) and Richland (1) counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the pandemic began to 19,990 and those who have died to 607, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (6), Allendale (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (14), Calhoun (3), Charleston (63), Chester (3), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (6), Darlington (6), Dorchester (10), Fairfield (2), Florence (8), Georgetown (11), Greenville (70), Greenwood (3), Horry (86) Jasper (1), Kershaw, (13), Lancaster (11), Lee (2), Lexington (33), Marion (3), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (23), Richland (56), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (25), Sumter (15), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (33)
The total number of individuals tested Monday statewide was 4,339 and the percent positive was 13.7%, according to DHEC. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
Throughout the state, a total of 299,033 tests have been conducted over the course of the pandemic.
According to DHEC, as of June 15, there is symptom onset data for 12,836 of the confirmed positive cases. Of that number, 514 have died.
For the remaining 12,322 individuals for which there is symptom onset data, 79% are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19, and 21% remain ill.
As of Tuesday morning, 3,320 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,175 are in use, which is a 68.37% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,175 inpatient beds currently used, 571 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
