Deputies investigate Florence County shooting that sent ‘multiple victims’ to hospital

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple victims have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were dispatched to the shooting around 4 p.m. Tuesday to Gaillard Street near Ervin Street.
The sheriff’s office said multiple people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions have not been released.
Witnesses have told investigators that shots were fired from a moving vehicle.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360.
