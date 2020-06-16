Chuck’s Steakhouse in Myrtle Beach reopens under new ownership

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After three months of being closed due to COVID-19, a Myrtle Beach restaurant staple is back open.
Chuck’s Steakhouse reopened under new ownership on Tuesday, but management and staff are the same.
"We're happy to be back and we're excited to see everybody when they get here," Manager Steve Cannon said.
Last month in an email, the previous owner, David Adams, said the restaurant wasn’t reopening when the travel and quarantine bans were lifted.
Cannon said the overwhelming support from the community helped the restaurant reopen.
“I went to Lowe’s yesterday wearing a Chuck’s Steakhouse T-shirt and I had someone yell at me from across the parking lot asking when we would open,” Cannon said.
Before welcoming guests on Tuesday, the staff thoroughly cleaned the restaurant. They also placed hand sanitizer and plastic gloves for people to use at the salad bar.
As for the employees, Cannon said they're not required to wear masks, but can choose to do so.
Cannon said some employees decided not to return to work yet out of fear of getting the virus.
"I've got one that just had a baby,” Cannon said. “She's not coming in because she doesn't want to give it to the baby."
However, most of the staff has returned, and after three months without work, is grateful to make a living again.
“Even if it’s not quite to the level it was before, they should still be able to take care whatever their needs are,” Cannon said.
Cannon said he’s also excited to be back up and running.
“Working with these folks every day it becomes like a family,” he said. “I was looking very much forward to coming back and seeing everybody, coming back and seeing that guests that come in regularly.”
