2 charged with vandalizing Wilmington confederate statue Sunday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men are accused of spray-painting a confederate statue in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
A spokeswoman for the department said officers saw two men near the statue at Third and Dock streets around 2:20 a.m. and investigated. When the officers approached, they found that the pair had allegedly painted “BLM” along with a swastika on the back of the monument, as well as other spray-paint markings.
Marion Timothy Joyner, 34, and James Earl Frazier, 26, both from Wilmington, were arrested and charged with injuries to public buildings/monuments. Joyner was given a $500 unsecured bond, while Frazier received a $250 unsecured bond.
City staff later removed the spray-paint from the statue.
The Third Street statue, which was erected in 1924 to honor the New Hanover County Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War, has been a target of vandalism in recent years. Sunday’s incident is at least the third time it’s been defaced since 2017.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.