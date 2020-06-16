Carolina Forest HS alum starts petition asking HCS to denounce racism

“We were recently made aware of a change.org petition regarding anti-racism. First and foremost, there is no place for racism or discrimination in Horry County Schools. We will not support or tolerate toxic, divisive speech or actions associated with hate, racism, discrimination, or intolerance of any kind. Horry County Schools will continue to promote an atmosphere of acceptance and inclusivity. Horry County Schools will also continue to utilize the curriculum standards established by the South Carolina Department of Education which promote the study of diverse cultures and populations.”