Bennettsville police looking for person of interest in connection to 2018 burglaries

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Bennettsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with a pair of burglaries that happened in late December of 2018.
According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, the burglary and larceny happened at a Pizza Hut and Floyd’s Jewelry on Dec. 29, 2018 during the early-morning hours.
Surveillance footage shows a person of interest getting into what appeared to be a newer model Chrysler 200.
Anyone who can identify the person or vehicle is asked to call the BPD at (843) 479-3620 or Det. Kel Hall at (843) 544-7091.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.