Aynor healthcare worker surprised with new HVAC system

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – A healthcare worker in Aynor was recognized for her efforts in fighting COVID-19 with a new HVAC system.
According to information from ARS Rescue Rooter of Myrtle Beach, Jaclyn Carter was nominated by her co-worker to win the new HVAC system as part of ARS Cares Healthcare Heroes program.
That program is a nationwide effort to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, a press release stated.
Carter has worked at Conway hospital in the labor and delivery department for over 10 years, the release stated. Last November, she lost her 17-year-old daughter, Jada, in a vehicle crash, the release stated. Three months prior, she was in a crash herself and almost lost her life, according to program officials.
She was out of work for almost four months last year and her 12-year-old HVAC system stopped working.
Carter received the home services makeover on Friday, June 12, according to the release.
