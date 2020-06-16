Aynor healthcare worker surprised with new HVAC system

Aynor healthcare worker surprised with new HVAC system
ARS Cares Healthcare Heroes graphic (Source: ARS Rescue Rooter)
By WMBF News Staff | June 16, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT - Updated June 16 at 8:27 AM

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – A healthcare worker in Aynor was recognized for her efforts in fighting COVID-19 with a new HVAC system.

According to information from ARS Rescue Rooter of Myrtle Beach, Jaclyn Carter was nominated by her co-worker to win the new HVAC system as part of ARS Cares Healthcare Heroes program.

That program is a nationwide effort to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, a press release stated.

Carter has worked at Conway hospital in the labor and delivery department for over 10 years, the release stated. Last November, she lost her 17-year-old daughter, Jada, in a vehicle crash, the release stated. Three months prior, she was in a crash herself and almost lost her life, according to program officials.

She was out of work for almost four months last year and her 12-year-old HVAC system stopped working.

Carter received the home services makeover on Friday, June 12, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.