Woman charged following weekend shooting death of man in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Lake City woman is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Lakitha Marie Wiley was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Wiley remains in jail Monday under no bond, according to online records from the Florence County Detention Center.
Her charges stem from a June 13 shooting in Lake City.
According to Investigators, the shooting followed a verbal and physical fight between Wiley and the victim at a residence on Rae Street.
Wiley allegedly shot the victim, with whom she had an intimate relationship, and left the home, according to a release.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died a short time later.
Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken identified the victim as 27-year-old Jordan Stanford Spencer of Rae Street in Lake City.
An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
