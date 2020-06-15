Two dozen Myrtle Beach city employees in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 patients

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – More than two dozen Myrtle Beach city employees are in quarantine after officials said they encountered someone who contracted the virus.
Mark Kruea, the spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach, said there are three staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus.
The employees who are in quarantine come from a variety of city departments.
Here is a breakdown of those who are quarantined by department:
- Police – 5
- Public Works – 4
- Construction Service – 3
- Court – 3
- Fire – 2
- Parks – 7
- Solid Waste – 2
WMBF News also reached out to North Myrtle Beach and asked if any city employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said four employees have contracted COVID-19 from outside persons.
One employee quarantined on May 11 and has since returned to work. Another went out May 27, another on June 4 and the fourth employee has been out of work since June 5.
