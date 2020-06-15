TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down beach-bound lane on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle slammed into some trees along Highway 544, forcing crews to shutdown one lane of the highway.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called Monday afternoon to the area of Highway 544 and Highway 814 where pictures show a driver went off the highway and hit some trees.
Crews said one person was taken to the hospital from the crash.
HCFR officials said another vehicle was during the course of the accident, but the driver of that vehicle signed a medical waiver saying they didn’t need treatment.
People are being told to avoid the area because beach-bound traffic is down to one lane.
HCFR, Horry County Police Department and South Carolina Department of Public Safety and towing crews are working to clear the accident.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.