Surfside Beach spots its first loggerhead turtle nest of season

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach has its first loggerhead turtle nest of the season.
The nest is located just south of the 13th Avenue South beach access, according to Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer.
“The turtle had 140 eggs and hopefully they will hatch successfully,” Hellyer said in a daily update he sends out.
Sea turtle season began on May 1 and lasts until October.
Turtles usually come ashore at night to lay their eggs. People are asked to not disturb, touch or shine a light on the sea turtles, their nests or the hatchlings.
It’s important to remember that it is illegal under federal and state law to disturb sea turtles, and fines can be up to $10,000.
