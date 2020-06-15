Popular Myrtle Beach restaurant prepares to reopen, while others temporarily close

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While more restaurants are closing their dining rooms due to COVID-19 cases, one popular Myrtle Beach restaurant is working to reopen this week.
The Original Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood Buffet on North King’s Highway is expected to welcome back customers Thursday. The restaurant has been closed since March.
Despite other restaurants temporarily closing due a number of employees testing positive for the virus, Mamie Gunter, the general manager, said they still hope to reopen while keeping their employees and customers safe.
“There’s a time to get back to business and we’re trying to figure out the best time to do that," Gunter said.
The restaurant has numerous safety measures in place.
Tables are spaced 6 feet apart. Gunter added that the restaurant usually seats over 1,000 people, but because of social distancing guidelines, they can only allow 50% occupancy. There are plastic gloves and hand sanitizer for customers to use near the buffet lines.
And in light of the recent surge in cases, guests will also be required to wear face masks, unless they’re seated at a table.
"We want to go to the extreme, however, we can keep our staff and our customers safe,” Gunter said.
As for employees, Gunter said they will wear masks and gloves at all times, as well as receive daily temperature checks before and after their shifts.
The restaurant has 200 to 300 employees. Gunter said the next few days ahead of Thursday will be spent training their staff on how to stay safe.
“We are really trying to do all that we can do with the staff,” she said. “Of course some of them aren’t comfortable and so we’re going to shift those people around and try to accommodate them and it’s a tough decision. It’s not easy.”
Gunter said if they do decide to delay the reopening, they will post it on their social media pages.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.