North Myrtle Beach Chick-Fil-A employee tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An employee at a Chick-Fil-A in North Myrtle Beach tested positive for the coronavirus, the company confirmed.
The employee works at the location at 690 Highway 17 North. It’s not clear when the worker tested positive.
The company said once it was learned the employee contracted COVID-19, the restaurant immediately initiated its response protocol and followed CDC and local health guidelines.
“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and Guests. After learning that a Team Member at Chick-fil-A North Myrtle Beach was diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant initiated the response protocol and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guideline,” Chick-Fil-A said in a statement.
The company said that the restaurant on Highway 17 North is still operating as normal, but the dining room remains closed.
