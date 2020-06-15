North Myrtle Beach Chick-Fil-A employee tests positive for COVID-19

“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and Guests. After learning that a Team Member at Chick-fil-A North Myrtle Beach was diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant initiated the response protocol and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guideline,” Chick-Fil-A said in a statement.