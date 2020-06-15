Myrtle Beach sees slight increase in Census response, still far behind rest of the state

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – While Myrtle Beach’s Census response saw a slight uptick, the response rate is still well behind the rest of the state.
According to information from the city, Myrtle Beach has a 37.7% response rate, which is up from 37.2% in May.
The Census response rate from households across South Carolina is 55.6%, city officials stated.
Last week, S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said many Horry County residents have completed their 2020 Census forms.
Horry County leaders took a seat at a "Call to Action” meeting June 11 to determine what barriers are preventing people from completing the census.
Although leaders feel COVID-19 has played a big role in why people have not responded to the census, they also believe people owning rental properties and second homes along the coast aren’t completing census information for all of those properties.
Myrtle Beach leaders are asking residents to find their Census mailing and use it to complete to form online.
For those who didn’t get a Census card in the mail, they can still complete the form by clicking here.
The form can also be filled out over the phone by calling (844) 330-2020.
