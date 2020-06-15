Myrtle Beach rec centers reopen with many precautions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Recreation centers in Myrtle Beach reopened Monday following a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crabtree Memorial Gym at The Market Common is open to members throughout the day, but the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center and Pepper Geddings Recreation Center are only open to members for part of the day.
Members can work out at those two locations from 5:30 to 7 a.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. The time in between is used for summer camps.
Before entering Crabtree Memorial Gym, members must fill out a questionnaire asking about their health and potential recent exposure to COVID-19. They also must have their temperature taken before stepping inside the building.
The gymnasium portion of the building is closed for now, which means members can’t play basketball, pickle ball or volleyball. The racquetball courts are also closed.
The cardio room and the weight room are the only sections of the building that are open. Members are limited to 30 minutes at a time and must wipe down machines before and after use.
Some machines are out of service in order to maintain social distancing.
People who went to the gym Monday were excited to get back into their workout routines.
“I needed the workout because arthritis is bad,” Paul Mueller said. “That’s the only way I can keep it at bay, working out.”
Members will also be reimbursed for the time they weren’t able to use the gym during the closure.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.