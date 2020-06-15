Myrtle Beach metro area among the most unaffordable areas for renters, study says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach metro area was the ninth-ranked mid-size location for unaffordable rent in a recent report.
The report by Self.Inc shows 51-hours weekly is the number of hours of work needed to afford the rent for a one-bedroom, making a median wage of just over $28,000 annually.
The “28% rule” simply means a renter shouldn’t pay more than 28% of their income on housing.
A quick search on any popular housing app shows a one-bedroom in the Myrtle Beach area will cost you around $900 and up per month.
The report by Self.Inc collected data from both the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Using the 28% rule, the report shows someone living in the U.S. who earns a median wage would work 42.2-hours per week to afford a one-bedroom rental.
In Myrtle Beach, with a median wage, it’s showing 51-hours per week for that one-bedroom, and 60-hours for a two-bedroom.
Amber Campbell is a research and development analyst for the city of Myrtle Beach and explained why we’re seeing this trend.
“People’s wages aren’t keeping up with the pace that renting is affording them so they are having to work more hours, spend more time away from home," Campbell said. “Think about it. If you have to spend the majority of your week working to live in a place, you don’t get to spend much time. Your quality of life is affected.”
There’s also a map marking out by shade which states you’d need to work more hours in, with coastal states being the most unaffordable.
As we know, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many people financially. As we move toward the future, it’s important to note affordable housing is on the mind of city leaders.
Campbell’s been working on bringing more affordable workforce housing to the Myrtle Beach area.
“There are options available in the city of Myrtle Beach and we are trying to bring more opportunities,” Campbell said. “Of course, we are still very early in the process and getting just the very very early stages of the groundwork done, but we’re excited for the chance to create change and lasting better situations for our resident community.”
She said moving forward, they’re looking to gain additional properties, partner with different existing communities, and possibly do different options for existing housing.
