Man wanted in connection with Dillon County murder arrested in Maryland

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection with a murder that happened last November in Dillon County has been arrested in Maryland, authorities said.
According to information from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Allen Little Jr., has been taken into custody for the shooting and killing of Montresse Dudley on Nov. 30, 2019.
Authorities said they found Dudley shot in a field along Heustess and Carolina Church roads in the Judson Area.
According to investigators, Little is from Maryland but has ties to Dillon County.
