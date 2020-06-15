LIST: Grand Strand restaurants close after positive COVID-19 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across the Grand Strand, a number of area restaurants are temporarily closing after employees tested positive for the virus.
Below is a list of restaurants that have announced temporary closures due to COVID-19:
North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach
Surfside Beach
Longs
WMBF News will continue to update this list with more closings as they are announced.
The announcements come as Horry County and South Carolina as a whole continue to log their highest daily numbers of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
On Sunday, 799 new cases of the novel coronavirus statewide were announced, bringing the total number of positive cases to 18,795. Approximately 600 people have died across the state from the disease.
Horry County saw 95 new cases, down from a record 101 the day before. The total number of cases in the county throughout the pandemic stands at 1,133. That equates to roughly 320 cases per 100,000 residents.
