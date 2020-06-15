HCPD renews protective gear, physical distancing protocols after spike in COVID-19 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is renewing its protective gear and physical distancing protocols as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Palmetto State.
“When officers must meet with an individual outside of their family or work unit, they will work to either leave space between them and others, or utilize a mask and/or gloves,” a Facebook post from HCPD stated.
Police said anyone other than those who officers spend significant time with daily is considered to be outside of their family or work unit.
“Interactions with these people are higher risk and require more precautions - please don’t hold that against us. We’re here for you, even if we may be under a few extra layers of cloth and rubber!” the posted stated.
DHEC announced 799 new cases of the virus statewide Sunday, topping the previous record of 770 that was recorded on both Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.