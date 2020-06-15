FSD3 suspends meal delivery, pickup services after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence School District 3 is suspending meal delivery and pickup services for students through the end of the month after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
“All food service and transportation staff are being notified and encouraged to be tested and to self-quarantine for 14 days,” a post on the Florence School District 3 Facebook page states.
Officials said the school district is taking all recommended precautions, including sanitizing the areas where the employee worked and notifying individuals who may have had prolonged contact with the employee.
The school district earlier announced that meal services will not be available the week of July 6.
Additional information is expected to be released by the school district when available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.