Florence artist creates mural for George Floyd on side of old inn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence artist used his talent to create a symbol through his latest piece.
The Palmetto Inn has been abandoned for years, so some local artists turned it into a canvas to express their thoughts and feelings.
The latest piece is a mural to honor George Floyd painted by Florence native Narzhio the artist.
“George Floyd, he needs this type of recognition,” Narzhio said.
